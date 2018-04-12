Thokozani Khupe Expelled From Parliament

Former MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe has been expelled from Parliament after being recalled by her former party.

This was announced by the speaker of Parliament, Honourable Jacob Mudenda on Thursday. Mudenda announced that a vacancy had arisen for a Bulawayo Metropolitan Proportional representation seat as he had received a letter from the opposition MDC-T advising him that Khupe had been expelled from the party. As a result, she ceased to represent the party in and its interests.

Khupe was expelled from the opposition party together with Abdenico Bhebhe and Obert Gutu after they refused to recognise Nelson Chamisa’s appointment as the successor to the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

However, a defiant Khupe has insisted that she is the rightful leader of the MDC-T and has indicated her intention to contest in the 2018 Presidential Elections under the MDC-T banner.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.