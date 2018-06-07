Survey: No Political Party Will Get Majority Vote in July 30 General Elections

A pre-election survey in Zimbabwe has revealed that no political party will win a majority vote.

According to a survey conducted by the Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) in collaboration with Afrobarometer, ZANU PF will get 42 % of votes while the Movement for Democratic Alliance will get 31% of vote.

The findings of the survey, conducted between April 28 and May 13 this year, at least 25 percent of the respondents were undecided voters.

Presenting the findings on Thursday, MPOI researcher Stephen Ndoma most of the respondents were registered voters.

More details to follow …