Police fire Gun shots in Harare central, two dead and crowd torch police cars

At least two people died after a police officer opened fire near Seke Road flyover today. This was after a kombi driver refused to comply with the directive banning Kombis in CBD.

Reports suggest that at least 3 police cars were torched by citizens in protest. Some journalists are detained at Harare central police station. Reports state that trouble started when a police officer approached a kombi plies the Chitungwiza-Harare route at the Seke road flyover.

After firing a warning shot the police officer then fired and hit an elderly man who had nothing to do with kombi and he died instantly.

After firing another warning shot the police officer struck again and caused a second death while a lady vending groundnuts was wounded by gunshot. Unconfirmed reports say a third person died on the way to hospital.

Watch the video of a citizen narrating the incident below:

Below is a video of one of the victims of the gun shooting. Viewer discretion is advised:

