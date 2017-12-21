Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri Appointed Acting President

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has named Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri-Kashiri as the acting president after he left for South Africa.

President Mnangagwa left for Pretoria, South Africa on his first state visit. The president will meet with South African President Jacob Zuma. Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Zanu-PF National Chairperson and Minister of-of Environment, Water and Climate, was named the acting president because Mnangagwa is yet to name his vice president(s).

However, there is intense speculation that former Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Constantino Chiwenga is in pole position to be elevated to Vice President. This comes after Chiwenga resigned as the commander of the ZDF and handed over the reigns to former Zimbabwe National Army Commander, Philip Valerio Sibanda.

More: ZBC