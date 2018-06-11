National Transitional Authority The Only Way Forward For Zimbabwe: Analyst

Political analyst and academic Ibbo Mandaza has said that a national transitional authority was the only way for Zimbabwe to move forward. Speaking about a possible Government of National Unity (GNU), Mandaza said,

We have been facilitating the talks since 2015 and, in light of what we think would be a disputed election, we are focusing on a post-election transitional authority so as to bring about peace and reconciliation, and a return a to constitutionalism which includes the army going back to the barracks.

We are aware that some parties are already talking about a GNU and we will talk to Zanu PF when the time comes.

This is a platform where concerned parties are also talking to the region and the international community for re-engagement. We spoke to representatives of all (the) political parties but there were no principals