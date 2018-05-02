News Ticker

Mutsvangwa Blames “Revengist” G40-Gamatox Coalition For Loss In Zanu-PF Primary Elections

May 2, 2018 Staff Reporter Main, Politics 0

Chris Mutsvangwa, head of Zimbabwe's association of war veterans, speaks to The Associated Press calling for President Robert Mugabe to step down immediately, in downtown Harare, Zimbabwe Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. The ruling ZANU-PF party was poised to begin impeachment proceedings Tuesday against Mugabe after its Central Committee voted to oust the president as party leader. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Special Advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa Christopher Mutsvangwa has blamed a coalition of G40-Gamatax politicians after he was resounding defeated in the Zanu-PF Primary Elections. Mutsvangwa lost to Langton Mutendereki in Norton. Speaking to NewsDay, Mutsvangwa said,

This is a G40-Gamatox coalition interfering in the Zanu PF political processes and determined to stop Mutsvangwa because I was at the centre of [former president Robert] Mugabe’s fall.

I have been advised to leave things as they are. My supporters are traumatised, have been harassed and suffered the worst abuses in violation of their rights as party members. I have made an appeal to the national commissar Engelbert Rugeje.

Revengist (sic) G40-Gamatox cohorts have zeroed in on Norton with the sole goal of blocking Mutsvangwa as the ruling party’s candidate in July.

In typical manner, they are trampling on every rule [of] proper electoral practice. They are harrying bona fide party cadres.

Ironically, before the elections were even held false reports were circulating on social media claiming that Mutsvangwa had lost.

