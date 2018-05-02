Mutsvangwa Blames “Revengist” G40-Gamatox Coalition For Loss In Zanu-PF Primary Elections

Special Advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa Christopher Mutsvangwa has blamed a coalition of G40-Gamatax politicians after he was resounding defeated in the Zanu-PF Primary Elections. Mutsvangwa lost to Langton Mutendereki in Norton. Speaking to NewsDay, Mutsvangwa said,

This is a G40-Gamatox coalition interfering in the Zanu PF political processes and determined to stop Mutsvangwa because I was at the centre of [former president Robert] Mugabe’s fall.

I have been advised to leave things as they are. My supporters are traumatised, have been harassed and suffered the worst abuses in violation of their rights as party members. I have made an appeal to the national commissar Engelbert Rugeje.

Revengist (sic) G40-Gamatox cohorts have zeroed in on Norton with the sole goal of blocking Mutsvangwa as the ruling party’s candidate in July.

In typical manner, they are trampling on every rule [of] proper electoral practice. They are harrying bona fide party cadres.