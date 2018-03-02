Mujuru aides rule out coalition with MDC Alliance; labels Chamisa junta leader

EX-CABINET minister and top Mujuru ally, Godern Moyo has described the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance as a mini-junta as he vowed never to join the rival opposition front both as an individual party or as a coalition.

Moyo, secretary general of the breakaway PDP group, was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com in the wake of continued speculation ex-Vice President and now National People’s Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru was planning to join the MDC Alliance.

Moyo and a group of ex-MDC-T bigwigs broke away from the main opposition 2014 to form People’s Democratic Party.

They were later to go their separate ways again with former Finance Minister Tendai Biti when the politicians differed strongly on who to forge alliances with between the then Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC Alliance or Joice Mujuru’s People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC). The Moyo led group later joined Mujuru’s PRC.

Asked if he would allow his PDP to be dragged to the MDC Alliance if Mujuru finally decides to join the coalition, Moyo insisted ex-VP was too smart for a “mini-junta”.

“Dr Joice Mujuru is the Presidential candidate of the People’s Rainbow Coalition,” Moyo said.

“There is no chance even in hell for her to join that mini-junta.

“Mujuru and other leaders in PRC are ready to work together with all progressive political formations to form a grand coalition. But to join some little coup leaders is a no no for us in PRC.”

By mini junta, Moyo was apparently referring to MDC-T acting President Chamisa who has outsmarted co-Vice Presidents Thokozani Khuphe and Elias Mudzuri in the race to lead the popular opposition as well as front the MDC Alliance.

This follows the death two weeks ago, of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai through colon cancer.

Khuphe, on her part, has scolded Chamisa for allegedly staging a “coup” when the party was still deep in mourning and preparing for the burial of its leader.

Minister disrupts peace and healing public hearing, ejected from the meeting.