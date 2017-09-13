Mugabe’s fake chief defenders

HARARE – As we have noted before, and as American Senator Hiram Warren Johnson so correctly observed a 100 years ago, the first casualty of war is truth.

This wise saying is sadly being proven to be true in perennially crisis-ridden Zimbabwe, where well-known vendors of disgusting falsehoods in Zanu PF and their hired assassins — among them Cabinet ministers and discredited former editors — are running amok with their frenzied lying and frenetic spinning regarding the strife-torn ruling party’s worsening succession wars.

These delusional would-be kingmakers, who for years have, and continue to inflict untold damage on Zimbabwe and Zanu PF, do not only routinely lie to President Robert Mugabe, his wife Grace and the nation at large, they have — like the sick, pathological liars that these anarchists are — come to believe their own lies and their ability to always get away with their revolting fibs.

But as one Edgar Mohn so aptly observed, “A lie has speed, but truth has endurance”. So let these pitiful amateurs be warned, it’s a matter of time before their evil works are exposed for what they are.

As Mugabe demonstrated at the youth league’s rally in Bindura last weekend, he has a very long memory and knows who exactly stands where in Zanu PF’s twisted politics and what many of these charlatans’ histories are.

Indeed, Gushungo reminded his followers last Saturday that he knows that some of the latter-day saints in Zanu PF who are shouting the loudest about being even prepared to die for him openly said and wrote vile things about him— and even went to the extent of plotting his downfall in 2004.

Among the crass lies that these lost souls are telling Mugabe, and spreading with malicious intent — including on social media — is the fib that the Daily News is supposedly fighting in the corner of embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and by implication thus opposed to Gushungo.

Yet, for the better part of the past six years, the country’s leading and most influential newspaper by far, the Daily News, was a lone and much-maligned voice as it reported accurately and consistently on the ugly ructions that are devouring Zanu PF, with these very same charlatans and their running dogs — aided by flailing competitors — arguing ridiculously for a long time, until recently, that there was no infighting over Mugabe’s succession in the former liberation movement.

Along the way, the narrative of these haters and their well-calculated assault on us also flip-flopped and wavered embarrassingly, as each of their fanciful claims was exposed one by one, for the lies that they were.

Initially — according to the blasphemous gospel of these lowlifes — we were pro the opposition and out to destroy Zanu PF. And we were also, falsely, being funded by “evil whites” to derail Zimbabwe. Then we were pro-Lacoste, before we supposedly became pro-Gamatox, and then pro-G40; before we became pro-Lacoste again!

It boggles the mind.

Other recent innocent victims of these anarchists are prominent local businessmen who, according to the deluded social media rantings of these pathetic liars, supposedly played a midwifery role in some fictitious recent takeover of the Daily News by Team Lacoste.

For the readers of the Daily News who may not know this, it was largely the same malicious cast which lied to First Lady Grace Mugabe three years ago that former Vice President Joice Mujuru had allegedly bought a 10 percent shareholding in the Daily News.

To the First Lady’s credit, she eventually saw through the embarrassing fibs for what they were, and promptly dropped the poisonous lies.

Some of these sorry souls were also leading cast members of the Axis of Evil which worked so hard to get the Daily News bombed, and then shut down — unjustly so — in September 2003.

Sadly, history has recorded that some of the worst atrocities of the past 37 years occurred around the time that the Daily News was out of circulation – including the vengeful murders of opposition supporters, which followed the disputed 2008 elections.

So, let us be very clear: there is method to all this evil crew’s madness, and this is to keep blowing needless smoke in Zanu PF and to stop the Daily News from continuing to tell the Zimbabwean story like it is, without fear or favour.

The continuing onslaught against the Daily News is also intended to silence us, so that the hyenas who are at the heart of Zimbabwe’s ongoing political and economic nightmare, including Zanu-PF’s mindless bloodletting, can continue with their wicked ways without fear of being exposed by the people’s paper.

We do have news for these pitiful amateurs. This won’t happen, and history and the truth will ultimately set us free. The Daily News will continue to tell it like it is, without fear or favour — as our motto goes — and will never yield to their dubious, toxic agendas. – Daily News