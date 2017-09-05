Mnangagwa’s set for Politburo face-off with Moyo

HARARE – The zanu-pf Politburo is meeting today at the revolutionary party’s national headquarters, with various issues up for discussion as the ruling party continues its preparations for 2018 harmonised elections.

Also included on the agenda is a rebuttal presentation by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his answer to Professor Jonathan Moyo’s Blue Ocean presentation.

In July 2017, Moyo presented a video, which lasted slightly more than an hour, using three smart boards positioned around the boardroom.

The video prepared by Moyo’s sidekick Edmund Kudzanayi described how Robert Mugabe’s deputy had “captured state institutions and was intent on capturing the party’s commissariat department” as part of a plot to unseat the veteran leader.

Most politburo members sat ashen-faced as they heard how Mnangagwa, with the help of some military commanders, had literally taken over operations at the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission, National Prosecuting Authority and Zimpapers – among other strategic state institutions.

Sources said Mnangagwa has demanded time for his voice to be heard and he will launch his defence and make counter attack on his rivals.

Zanu-pf secretary for Administration Ignatius Chombo yesterday confirmed the meeting of the Politburo, adding that the agenda would be made known to members before the meeting.

“There will be a Politburo meeting on Wednesday (today) followed by a Central Committee on Friday. The agenda will be availed to members while the media will be informed about deliberations later,” Chombo said.

The 106th Ordinary Meeting of the Central Committee will also be at the party headquarters and will be addressed by President Mugabe.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not readily available, the zanu-pf secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzi Chipanga is expected to present a report on the ongoing Presidential Youth Interface Rallies.

zanu-pf has already begun preparations for next year’s elections and has so far held seven highly successful Presidential Youth Interface Rallies that have been addressed by President Mugabe and his wife.

The highly-subscribed Youth Interface meetings have drawn hundreds of thousands of zanu-pf supporters as the revolutionary party flexes its mobilisation muscle ahead of Election 2018.

The Presidential Interface Rallies have been held in Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and the Midlands Province. The eighth leg is set for Mashonaland Central on Saturday, the ninth leg is set for Bulawayo and the last one for Harare Metropolitan province on dates still to be announced.

The state of affairs in the party’s Harare province is likely to come up for discussion in the wake of the recent suspension of four senior members, Justice Zvandasara (Central Committee member), George Mashavave (Secretary for Administration) Dumisani Chipango (Treasurer) and Moffat Siwizani (Economic Affairs) all of which were done ultra vires the dictates of the Politburo that said such decisions should be taken after exhaustion of laid down party disciplinary procedures.

At the previous meeting the Politburo warned party members against engaging in acts that bring disorder and disunity within the party structures. – Herald