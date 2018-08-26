Mnangagwa’s Business Partner Arrested in Germany On Interpol Fraud Charges

Controversial businessperson Zunaid Moti has been detained in Germany the South African newspaper Mail and Guardian reported.

In a statement released on Saturday night, attorney Ulrich Roux confirmed that Moti was detained when he tried to depart Munich this week. The detention is in relation to an Interpol red notice which was issued against Moti for the alleged theft of a rare R500-million pink diamond linked to a Russian businessman in Lebanon.

Speaking to African News Agency (ANA) on Saturday afternoon, Moti’s father, Abbas Moti said the family is fighting for Moti’s release. “We want to have him out [of jail]by Monday. We are fighting the extradition. We don’t want to get into Russia and fight this. We will defend it in Germany.”

Moti is believed to be a close associate of recently elected Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa. In the past years Mnangagwa has pushed the investment interests of Moti in parliamentary.

African Chrome Fields And Zimbabwe Military Power Complex

In 2014 the Zimbabwe Defence Forces entered into a joint venture with African Chrome Fields to exploit chrome deposits along the mineral rich Great Dyke. ACF & Fanshawe Mining Services (collectively African Chrome Fields) are the holder of approximately 150 eluvial chrome mining concessions covering approximately 60 sq km in multiple areas along the flanks of the Great Dyke in Central Zimbabwe.

The company was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange but looks like it was delisted in 2015. In 2013 the company had a market cap of (AUD) $3.13 million and 28% of the company was owned by its directors and management.

ACF And Special Treatment

According to ACF’s 2013 Investor Handbook, Zimbabwe Investment Authority issued ACF a licence to own a 70% equity interest in African Chrome Fields on condition that Farvic Consolidated Mines (Pvt) Ltd has the right to claw back a 21% equity interest in African Chrome Fields. These were stock options.

Farvic Consolidated Mines (Pvt) Ltd is owned by Duncan (Harry) Greaves a Zimbabwean who also had shareholding interests in Prince Olaf, Farvic and Nicholson gold mines in southern Zimbabwe. Mr Greaves was connected to deposed Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko. Under the laws of Zimbabwe, all operating companies must be either 51% owned by

indigenous parties however ACF was given a pass due to its connections. In 2014 ACF was granted a duty-free fuel importation certificate by the Ministry of Transport. The duty-free certificate was issued through the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED). Under Statutory Instrument (SI) 184 of 2014, equipment for national projects can be imported duty-free. The company was allowed to import more than 12 million litres of diesel without paying duty. Allegations Of ACF Corrupt Activities in Zimbabwe Professor Jonathan Moyo in a presentation to the ZANU PF politburo accused Mnangagwa of deceiving cabinet into lifting an export ban on raw chrome in 2015 for self-serving purposes. He said ACF was granted mining rights after Mnangagwa “wilfully misled” President Robert Mugabe into believing ACF investors had the latest technology to process chrome ore into ferrochrome. It was on the basis of that promise ACF was granted mining rights. Mugabe was even invited to officiate at the mine where he was told the company would require only 11 months to fully establish and start operating full throttle. Prof Moyo alleged that tonnes of chrome were smuggled out of the country with Munangagwa’s business partners making US$49 million.