Mnangagwa visits Tsvangirai

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has visited MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai at his Highlands home.
“What’s the cause? We’re a democratic country, people can lobby for anything. Currently, there is no need (for GNU),” said Mnangagwa at the end of the meeting with Tsvangirai.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa early Friday morning drove to former Prime Minister and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s Highlands home.
President Mnangagwa was at the time of writing holed up inside Tsvangirai’s house after being welcomed by Tsvangirai’s deputy Nelson Chamisa.
Mnangagwa’s visit comes against a backdrop of troubles in the economy amid prise hikes.
Upon arrival, Mnangagwa was taken in by Chamisa, MDC director of elections Mr Murisi Zvizvayi and Tsvangirai’s wife, Elizabeth Tsvangirai.
The state broadcaster, ZBC is doing a coverage on the visit.