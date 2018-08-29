Mnangagwa names inquiry into post-election killings

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe’s president has set up a commission of inquiry into the killing of six people following military intervention in the capital two days after the election.

The seven members include British lawyer Rodney Dixon, counsel for Kenya’s government at the International Criminal Court as it tried to avoid charges against now-President Uhuru Kenyatta related to post-2007 election violence.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the commission, led by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe, should finish its work in three months.

Other members include Nigerian former Commonwealth secretary-general Emeka Anyaoku, former Tanzanian defense chief Davis Mwamunyange and Zimbabwean legal and political experts.

Mnangagwa says the commission will look into the violence, the reasons behind the military intervention and whether the force used by the military was appropriate.

The commission is made up of foreign and local members who are: former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, UK based Queen's Counsel Rodney Dixon, former Commonwealth Secretary General and Nigerian national Chief Emeka Anyaouku, former Tanzania Defence Forces Chief General Davis Mwamunyange, UZ Dean of Political Science Professor Charity Manyeruke, UZ Dean of Law and NCA leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku, President of the Law Society of Zimbabwe Mrs Vimbai Nyemba.

Announcing the commission at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare this afternoon, Cde Mnangagwa said the appointment is in fulfillment of what he has undertaken to do to address the matter in a transparent manner and in the public interest.

The President said the duty of the commission is to “to identify the actors and their leaders, their motive and strategies employed in the protests…inquire into the intervention by the Zimbabwe Republic Police……investigate the circumstances which necessitated the involvement of the military in assisting in the maintenance of law and order [and] consider whether the degree of force used was appropriate to the ensuing threat to public safety, law and order.”

“[The commission will also]..ascertain the extent of damage/injury caused…investigate any other matter which the Commission of Inquiry may deem appropriate and relevant to the inquiry, make suitable recommendations and to report to the President in writing, the result of the inquiry within a period of three months from the date of swearing in,” added Cde Mnangagwa.

The President explained that the inclusion of foreigners was necessitated by the need for transparency, adding that the foreign members will be residing in Harare and they will be sworn in next week once he is back from China.