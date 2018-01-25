‘Mnangagwa desperate, smelling humiliating and crushing defeat’ – MDC

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is desperate to hold elections because he “is smelling a humiliating and crushing electoral defeat” and as such he is literally clutching at straws; desperately trying to unfairly tilt the electoral playing field in its favour, the country major opposition party said today.

Mnangagwa has announced that elections will be held before July this year and will be free and fair. International observers will be welcome to witness the elections, he said.

The Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai, however, today said while Mnangagwa was telling the world over and over again that this year’s elections will be free and fair, the situation on the ground was totally different.

“In virtually all the country’s rural areas, people have been forced to surrender the serial numbers of their biometric voter registration slips to their local village heads and ZANU-PF officials. This has been a systematic campaign of psychological and emotional terror meant to instil fear in the rural electorate so that they are compelled to vote for ZANU-PF in the forthcoming elections,” the party said..

“This psychological terror campaign has now reached the cities because in certain parts of Highfield and Hopley in the capital city, Harare, ZANU-PF officials have embarked on a door to door campaign forcing people to surrender serial numbers of their voter registration slips. Needless to state, this reprehensible and unlawful practice can never be consistent with a desire to conduct a free and fair election.”

It said these concerns have been raised with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

“We sincerely hope and trust that ZEC will do whatever it takes to make sure that all electoral malpractices are completely eliminated in time for the elections,” the party said.

It also said it is aware that soldiers in civilian clothes have been deployed in rural areas to campaign for ZANU-PF while traditional leaders are being used as political commissars.

“No rocket science is needed to ascertain that ZANU-PF is smelling a humiliating and crushing electoral defeat in this year’s harmonised elections and as such, the Mnangagwa administration is literally clutching at straws; desperately trying to unfairly tilt the electoral playing field in its favour,” the party said.

There is disagreement within ZANU-PF itself over when the elections will be held with Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi saying they will be held between 23 July and 21 August.

Thursday, 25 January 2018

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, January 23, 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that elections will be held before July this year.

The MDC has always been prepared for these elections and in fact, ever since the last harmonised elections that were held in July, 2013, we have been oiling our party machinery to ensure that this year’s elections will be a walk over for us.

Whilst the Mnangagwa administration has been persistently stating that this year’s elections will be free and fair, the situation that obtains on the ground points to a totally different scenario. For instance, in virtually all the country’s rural areas, people have been forced to surrender the serial numbers of their biometric voter registration slips to their local village heads and Zanu PF officials. This has been a systematic campaign of psychological and emotional terror meant to instil fear in the rural electorate so that they are compelled to vote for Zanu PF in the forthcoming elections.

This psychological terror campaign has now reached the cities because in certain parts of Highfield and Hopley in the capital city, Harare, Zanu PF officials have embarked on a door to door campaign forcing people to surrender serial numbers of their voter registration slips. Needless to state, this reprehensible and unlawful practice can never be consistent with a desire to conduct a free and fair election.

The MDC and other concerned stakeholders have since brought this terror campaign to the attention of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and we sincerely hope and trust that ZEC will do whatever it takes to make sure that all electoral malpractices are completely eliminated in time for the elections.

No rocket science is needed to ascertain that Zanu PF is smelling a humiliating and crushing electoral defeat in this year’s harmonised elections and as such, the Mnangagwa administration is literally clutching at straws; desperately trying to unfairly tilt the electoral playing field in its favour.

The MDC calls upon the gallant and heroic people of Zimbabwe to roundly reject and ignore these desperate shenanigans that the beleaguered Mnangagwa administration is resorting to. The people’s vote is secret and indeed, the illegal practice of forcibly recording the serial numbers of voters’ registration slips should be resisted by all lawful means necessary.

We are aware that soldiers in civilian attire have been deployed to all rural districts of Zimbabwe to campaign for the deeply unpopular and incorrigibly factionalised Zanu PF party. These soldiers are also embarking on clandestine operations meant to hoodwink the local people into believing that they are innocent members of non – governmental organisations who have been sent to drill boreholes in certain rural districts such as Nkayi South and Nkayi North.

Traditional leaders are also being abused to make them operate as de facto Zanu PF political commissars in their respective areas of jurisdiction. The MDC has always respected traditional leaders and we have always held them in very high esteem. We would like to call upon Zanu PF to leave our traditional leaders alone so that they can continue to peacefully carry out their duties as the custodians of our cultural traditions and values.

We will continue to call for the opening up of the country’s State –owned print and electronic media to all political players; in tandem with the dictates of the supreme law of the land. As such, we expect Zimpapers and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation to immediately stop to operate as if they are Zanu PF’ sole and exclusive propaganda mouthpieces.

The MDC is definitely going to resoundingly win the forthcoming harmonised elections and we call upon all patriotic and eligible Zimbabweans who have not yet registered to vote to turn up and register to vote during the on – going biometric voter registration blitz. The people’s victory is guaranteed.

MDC: Equal Opportunities for All

Obert Chaurura Gutu

MDC National Spokesperson