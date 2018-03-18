MDC-T Split looms as Khupe and allies declare “We are MDC”, to form own coalition

MDC-T Vice President, Dr Thokozani Khupe says she is the legitimate party leader and will not lose sleep over threats by the Acting President Nelson Chamisa.

Addressing about 500 supporters mostly from the Rainbow Coalition Groping and Mthwakazi pressure group in Bulawayo this Sunday, Dr Khupe said only a special congress can solve the formation’s impasse and as such she will fight to the end.

Addressing the same gathering, suspended MDC-T Spokesperson, Mr Obert Gutu said his team will not be associated with thugs, in sentiments insinuating that they might break-away from the Chamisa led formation in yet another split of the opposition party.

MDC-T Organising Secretary, Mr Abednico Bhebhe weighed in and said he cannot be associated by tribalists who are calling his group dissidents.

The rally had a poster of Dr Khupe as the key note address in her capacity as the MDC-T Vice President with a catchy theme: ‘#am i a dissident too.’

Political observers said the hard stance taken by Dr Khupe with the support from other high ranking officials marks yet another break-up of the MDC-T.

Khupe has been embroiled in a bitter race with Nelson Chamisa to succeed the late Morgan Tsvangirai as the leader of the opposition party. Khupe who is also against the MDC Alliance has said that her faction will pursue a coalition of its own. Said Khupe: