Khupe ups the ante; demands cash disbursed by government to rival MDC faction

THE internal power struggle between MDC-T protagonists Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe could be headed for the boil after the later noted by success at the High Court now wants her share of the money the party received from government.

Khupe won a reprieve after Chamisa’s bid to stop her from using the party’s logo and name hit a brick wall.

In a statement Thursday, the former Deputy Prime Minister said she applauded the decision by Justice Francis Bete adding the effect of the ruling “is that we are a legitimate body with full rights and responsibilities as an entity under the name, logos and symbols that we present ourselves with.”

“In light of the High Court judgment, our party has written to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as we lay claim to our potion of the government disbursements to political parties which had been improperly allocated to the Chamisa group.

“We had advised this Ministry of the possibility of the dilemma they have gotten themselves into in our letter of the 16th of April 2018,” said the statement issued by spokesperson Linda Masarira.

According to the statement, the High Court has, this far, ruled against Chamisa on three issues: the use of the MDC-T name, logos and symbols, the bid to stop the extraordinary congress, and an ex parte court application “based on our constitutional court challenge evidence”.

All three, Khupe claims, have fallen flat leaving Chamisa seething with anger and throwing tantrums at the judiciary.

“What we find very revealing about their immature back lash on the outcome of a court case which they initiated, is that they are sore losers who harbour questionable motives on why they went to the courts in the first place.”

To this end Chamisa and his faction, Masarira gushed, “are definitely not to be trusted with more power if their reaction to these three cases is anything to go by.”

“They have shown themselves to have absolutely no appetite for any outcome from any legitimate, constitutional, and democratic institution.

“They are as afraid of legality and constitutionalism as much as they are afraid of congress and democracy,” she said.

