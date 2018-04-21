Khupe unveils new-look MDC-T leadership at Extraordinary Congress

The MDC-T breakaway faction led by Thokozani Khupe held an extraordinary congress on Saturday in Bulawayo were she was elected as the president of the party unopposed.

Below is the list of the faction’s leadership:

Thokozani Khupe- President

Obert Gutu – Vice President

Linda Masarira- Spokesperson

Yvonne Musarurwa- Organising Secretary

Alfred Ncube- Deputy Organising Secretary

Abednigo Bhebhe- National Chairperson

Isabel Mwonzora- Secretary for youths

Lynette Mudehwe- Secretary General women’s assembly

Nickson Nyikadzino- Secretary General

Dr Hadebe deputy Security General

Chief Ndlovhu- Treasurer