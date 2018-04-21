Khupe unveils new-look MDC-T leadership at Extraordinary Congress

The MDC-T breakaway faction led by Thokozani Khupe held an extraordinary congress on Saturday in Bulawayo were she was elected as the president of the party unopposed.
Below is the list of the faction’s leadership:
Thokozani Khupe- President
Obert Gutu – Vice President
Linda Masarira- Spokesperson
Yvonne Musarurwa- Organising Secretary
Alfred Ncube- Deputy Organising Secretary
Abednigo Bhebhe- National Chairperson
Isabel Mwonzora- Secretary for youths
Lynette Mudehwe- Secretary General women’s assembly
Nickson Nyikadzino- Secretary General
Dr Hadebe deputy Security General
Chief Ndlovhu- Treasurer