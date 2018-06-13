Jonathan Moyo says Chinese and British underwrote Zimbabwe coup

Beleaguered former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo now says the British and Chinese governments underwrote the 15 November 2017 “coup” and were the first foreigners to congratulate Emmerson Mnangagwa at his inauguration as Zimbabwe’s second executive president.

He said the two countries are now campaigning for Mnangagwa by sending “business” delegations to the country.

“The Chinese & British govts underwrote the illegal 15 Nov coup & sent envoys who were first foreigners to congratulate Mnangagwa on 24 Nov. It’s no wonder that both govts are now CAMPAIGNING for #JuntaPF by sending “business” delegations!,” he tweeted yesterday.

The British government sent its Africa Minister Rory Stewart to attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

Last week a 22-member British business delegation, described by Mnangagwa as the biggest in his 38 years in government, was in the country looking at investing in mining, agriculture and infrastructure.

China invited Mnangagwa for an official State visit in April and it sent a 60-member business delegation to Zimbabwe this week.

Moyo has been campaigning for the ouster of Mnangagwa’s administration and has been calling for a grand national union to do that.

Mnangagwa’s opponents will be known tomorrow when the Nomination Court accepts candidates for president, Parliament and local councils.

A poll by Afrobarometer has shown that Mnangagwa has a narrow lead over leading opponent Nelson Chamisa who leads the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance.

It is not clear whether he will be contesting under the MDC Alliance emblem as there is still an unresolved dispute over the use of the MDC-T name and symbols.

Source: Insider