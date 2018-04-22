In pictures: Chamisa-mania takes to Nyanga North as crowds swell

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa addressed thousands of supporters today, Sunday 22, at Ruwangwe Business Centre in Nyanga North, Manicaland province.

This is part of his mission to interact with the majority of Zimbabweans who reside in the rural areas.

Yesterday he addressed a big crown in Chipinge.

Chamisa had other well attended rallies in different parts of the country, the last ones having been held in Zaka and Bikita in rural Masvingo last weekend.

Below are photos taken from today’s rally at Ruwangwe in Nyanga North:

