‘I’m aware of plans to impeach me’ – Mnangagwa

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned aspiring party candidates in the National Assembly elections against plans to impeach him should he win the forthcoming harmonized elections slated for the 30th of July.

Mnangagwa who was addressing Zanu PF members during a healing session at the party headquarters in Harare, said he is privy to details of how some prospective candidates are hatching a plan to move a motion of impeachment on him once they are elected to parliament.

“I got intelligence that some of those who have won this primary election have two minds. They have gone to join the Zanu-PF wagon using various means, money included, to be elected with a possible view (that) once in parliament they will bend together and move a motion of impeachment,” said Mnangagwa to a thunderous applause from the delegates.

He took the members through the impeachment process and the plan being coerced against him.

“There are two things that those among you here need to know what happens. First, you must realize that the constitution provides the basis of impeachment and such basis must be fulfilled before impeachment proceedings begin.

“Secondly, our constitution (Zanu-PF’s) provides an instrument to chuck out from parliament any member whom we think is not Zanu-PF anymore. So you and your angel, as well as your spirit medium, should know where you stand before bad things happen,” warned Mnangagwa.

On November 21, 2017, Parliament of Zimbabwe moved a motion to impeach former President Robert Mugabe following a military action that had earlier put him under house arrest.

However, as the impeachment process was underway, Mugabe officially resigned, ending his 37-year grip on power to be replaced by his long time lieutenant, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has urged his party members, especially those taking part in the forthcoming elections slated for 30 July, to be united and exhibit trust.

“It is important for officials of the party to exhibit integrity. You need to be politically upright and be trustworthy, not just when the elections are upon us but all the times,” said Mnangagwa.

The country will hold its first elections post the Mugabe era on 30 July, 2018 with a run off slated for the 8th of September. – 263Chat