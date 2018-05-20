‘I’ll give you a new Zimbabwe’ – Mnangagwa

MURAMBINDA – President Mnangagwa has pledged to create a “new Zimbabwe” that is driven by rapid socio-economic transformation if he wins the forthcoming harmonised elections.

He said his thrust to prioritise the economy ahead of politics is targeted at transforming the country into a middle-income economy by 2030.

Addressing a bumper crowd at Murambinda B Primary School in Buhera yesterday, Cde Mnangagwa, who is Zanu-PF’s Presidential candidate for the forthcoming harmonised elections, said the country is in “good hands” as he has clear goals for development.

“This is a new Zimbabwe, a new Zimbabwe with new leadership; new leadership with new ideas, new ideas to develop a new Zimbabwe. All of us who are here should be united in this new Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is in good hands, Zimbabwe will now deliver, Zimbabwe will give jobs, and Zimbabwe will create jobs. Our lives will be transformed,” he said.

“Government is saying economics first, politics second.

“We want every family to be able to have a better life, send your children to school, to reach the highest levels of education.

“We also want to have social networks for those that are not academically brilliant (so that they) also have opportunities to uplift themselves.”

Zanu-PF’s First Secretary said his administration has a comprehensive economic programme to undo years of stunted growth.

“We have a broad economic programme to develop this country. We have opened up Zimbabwe to embrace new friends. For 18 years, we have been isolated for getting our land. We are happy that we have competed the land reform.”

He said Government’s policy to reach out to the international community is paying dividends as even Britain, which has had decades of sour relations with Zimbabwe, has warmed up.

“Now we are opening up to embrace those in the international community. We will embrace every country that wants to work with us.

“Even the British whom we had frosty relations with have sent three envoys so far to see me.

“And three days ago, they sent US$100 million for our companies to benefit from.”

The President also said there has been an encouraging rise in domestic investment, as local businesses are now expanding their operations, a development that will create more jobs.

“We also need domestic investment and I am happy to tell you that indigenous businesspeople in the country are responding.

“They are starting to expand their businesses. When they expand their businesses, employment is created. We shall continue that way as these projects unfold and begin to be implemented. Jobs and more jobs will be created. We want more and more jobs for the young people. We want our youths and our young women to be employed. We also want to create windows for our youths to get funding for their projects.”

President Mnangagwa said the road to economic prosperity requires everyone to work hard.

“We are now saying economics, hupfumi! hupfumi! Forward with economics! People must be rewarded for the work they do. I now say to you all, whatever you do, we just work hard to develop the country ourselves, every Zimbabwean inside or outside the country. .”

The President promised the people of Buhera that Marovanyati Dam, which is a major source of water for the area, will be completed this year to cushion the drought-prone area.

He said people will not go hungry as a result of the Command Agriculture programme that has boosted maize output countrywide.

“Your Government has started the Command Agriculture programme that will make sure that year in, year out, we have enough food. Even if you had poor harvests this year, no one will go hungry. District Administrators, the councillors, will identify the people at village level and make sure that they get food.

“I promise you that construction of Marovanyati Dam will be completed by the end of the year. I have talked to Minister Muchinguri at length about it and by December this year, it will be a done deal. Government will provide all the necessary resources to ensure that it is completed.” – Sunday Mail