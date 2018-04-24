High Court Dismisses Urgent Application To Stop Khupe From Using MDC-T Name, Symbols And Signs

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Francis Bere on Tuesday dismissed an urgent application which had been filed against the leader of the breakaway MDC-T party, Thokozani Khupe.

The application which was filed by MDC-T (Chamisa) acting chairperson Mr Morgen Komichi wanted to stop Dr Thokozani Khupe, Mr Abednico Bhebhe and Mr Obert Gutu, from “unlawfully exploiting and abusing its registered MDC-T trademark, symbols and signs.” Komichi argued that the trio had been dismissed from the party and had no right to use the party trademark, symbols and signs as this would lead to confusion.

However, Khupe had argued that there was no urgency in the matter as different MDCs such as MDC-N, MDC-M and MDC-99 had existed since 2005. Justice Bere agreed with Khupe and dismissed the matter with costs.

MDC-T (Chamisa) was represented by Atherstone and Cook Legal Practitioners while Khupe was represented by TJ Mabhikwa and Partners.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.