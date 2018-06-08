Grace Taking Over As NPF Leader Would Be An Unmitigated Disaster: Jonathan Moyo

Exiled former cabinet minister and G40 Faction kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo has said that if former first lady Grace Mugabe takes over the opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF) it would be an unmitigated disaster.

This comes after the NPF fired its founding leader Ambrose Mutinhiri on allegations of incompetence. Moyo admitted that he has no actual knowledge of whether Grace Mugabe was taking over the leadership of the party due to his location, but said that it would be a complete disaster.

Moyo was speaking on social media site Twitter, after former Sunday Mail editor, Edmund Kudzayi asked if Grace Mugabe was going to take over the party’s leadership following Mutinhiri’s dismissal.

Said Moyo,

Hard to know from my Mogadishu dungeon. But God forbid. To have the former First Lady take over would be an unmitigated disaster & would make a bad situation worse. #NPF is a widespread, #ZanuPF, anti-coup disposition. #JuntaPF won’t contain the disposition by buying off persons!