Grace Mugabe savages Mnangagwa; says she can’t kill her husband’s employee

HARARE – President Mugabe’s wife Grace Mugabe Mugabe has hit back at Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the launch of the Empowerment bank and savaged her husband’s deputy.

Grace Mugabe said, “I’m the first lady and Mnangagwa is a nobody. He was employed by my husband. Why would I kill him?”, asked Grace Mugabe?.”

“I can’t prepare one cup of an ice cream to kill Mnangagwa. Who is he? I’m the wife of a president,” said Grace.

The launch which was also addressed by Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao saw Grace throwing a barb at Mnangagwa saying, ” You admitted in a meeting that you were poisoned, but you are now going around saying something different.”

“When you go around saying all nonsensical stuff it means you have failed the politics. You need to stay home,” said the First Lady. Grace went further to deal with Mnangagwa’s Gutu Mafikozolo attacks, “There are some people who think they were the only ones who fought during the war says Grace Mugabe. You can’t like the president and hate his wife. Its impossible.” The Empowerment Bank which has Bona Mugabe as one of its Directors has had treasury release US$10 million for its operations.