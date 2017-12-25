Government to launch G40 trio Interpol extradition

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is seeking the services of Interpol for the extradition of former Zimbabwean ministers Professor Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao, who allegedly committed some crimes while they were serving under ousted former president Robert Mugabe.

According to the privately-owned Standard newspaper, the government is using all channels at its disposal to arrest the three, believed to be the ringleaders of a botched grand plan for former First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her husband.

The newspaper quoted Home Affairs Minister, Obert Mpofu, as saying they are looking for individuals, who committed crimes inside and outside Zimbabwe.

He said, without elaborating, “We are doing everything possible to ensure that those that have committed crimes within Zimbabwe and are outside Zimbabwe are brought to book. If it means engaging Interpol, we will go that route.

“The process is two-pronged, we are looking at the local investigations and outside investigations and outside investigations, they involve Interpol … We are talking about all those that committed crimes in Zimbabwe and if they committed crimes, they will be involved in this exercise.”

The three escaped when the Zimbabwe Defence Forces seized control of key state institutions on November 15 and put then president Robert Mugabe under house arrest after declaring that they wanted to get rid of “criminals” surrounding Mugabe.

The army claimed that Mugabe was no longer able to government due to the individuals who were forcing Zanu PF members aligned to Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was eyeing the presidency at that time, to step down from state and party positions in preparation for the Zanu PF Extra Ordinary Congress designed to put Mrs. Mugabe in a striking position for the presidency.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces defused the move resulting in Mnangagwa of the so-called Team Lacoste faction of the ruling party to become president. Mrs. Mugabe and her Generation 40 members were then forced to flee.

Professor Moyo and Kasukuwere are believed to be living in Kenya while Zhuwao is said to be in South Africa.

VOA Studio 7 was unable to independently verify the latest developments with Interpol, the world’s largest international police organization, which according to www.interpol.intel, comprised 192 member nations.

VOA