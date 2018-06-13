Chaos Grips MDC Alliance As Chamisa-led MDC-T Grabs Majority Parly Seats

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance plunged into a crisis Wednesday evening when the MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa grabbed a large number of parliamentary and council seats ahead of the Nomination Court set for Thursday.

Principals of the seven political parties in the MDC Alliance held a crucial meeting in which some of them expressed concern over the Chamisa-led MDC-T party’s move to take away at least 13 parliamentary seats from the Welshman Ncube-led MDC and almost all from Zanu Ndonga.

According to sources within the MDC Alliance, Transform Zimbabwe led by Jacob Ngarivhume was left with only nine parliamentary seats out of the 19 agreed when the alliance was formed.

The People’s Democratic Change led by Tendai Biti also lost Beitbridge West and Masvingo seats to the MDC led by Chamisa.

Ncube told VOA Studio 7 Wednesday night that despite losing some critical seats, his party is still in the MDC Alliance.

MDC-T officials were not reachable for comment.

Source: VOA