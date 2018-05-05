Chamisa says the future is young and dynamic leadership

The leader of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance seems to have ignored remarks by Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front vice-president Constantino Chiwenga that he is a juvenile and instead says the future of Zimbabwe is very young.

Chiwenga yesterday blasted Chamisa for the promises he has been making at his rallies that were attended by huge crowds.

Chamisa has promised to turn Zimbabwe into a Jewel of Africa by 2023 with first class roads, freeways, bullet trains, the best health care, superclass hotels and the finest education.

“Visions are deeper and a more serious affair for transforming nations, impacting a people. Not childish dreams which excite rude passions, while not surviving even the most charitable scrutiny,” Chiwenga told delegates at the launch of the ZANU-PF manifesto yesterday.

“We hear such child-like and childish talk designed to transform make-belief worlds fit for the painter’s canvas, never phases to be lived and enjoyed. Bullet trains! Spaghetti Roads! Rural Airports! Cell phones for Animal Kingdoms! All such and much more crazy ideas to come.

“Until we ask ourselves why pretenders who sell us such convoluted dummies cannot manage small traffic in our real-world cities and municipalities which they control and run!

“Why reach Bulawayo in 40 minutes when Harare workers can’t reach Kuwadzana in five hours? What open cans of spaghetti when potholes straddle single lane roads in the city centre? Shouldn’t these starry-eyed juvenile politicians take us to Mabvuku after a hard day’’s work before they put us on Apollo 11 to the Moon?” he said.

Chamisa tweeted after meeting the French and Swedish ambassadors: “The future of Zimbabwe is bright, fresh & flourishing. The future is very YOUNG! #Godisinit.”

Chamisa is off to the United Kingdom this weekend and is expected to address the Oxford Union on Monday and Chatham House on Tuesday.