Zimbabwean Embassy withdraw legal representation for Grace Mugabe after receiving threats

The first step on the long road to holding Grace Mugabe accountable for assault has been prolonged further in Pretoria’s High Court.

Claiming their lawyer has received threats, the Zimbabwean embassy said they were withdrawing from the ‘diplomatic immunity’ matter.

What happens now?

Justice Koovertjie has given the Embassy seven days to clarify its position on the matter. They will have to decide whether they will find someone else to represent Grace Mugabe or not.

However, Afriforum’s Etienne Labuschagne and the Zimbabwean Embassy’s Simba Chitando had spent almost three hours in the High Court on September 19. They were arguing the technicalities of where Mugabe should be served papers, and whether she can be added as a ‘respondent’ to the case.

No progress on Grace Mugabe case

AfriForum have been fighting to haul Mrs Mugabe in front of a court. Ever since her actions on August 13th. If papers are served to the President’s office in Zimbabwe, the issue can no longer be brushed aside.

The Zimbabwean First Lady attacked model and Sandton resident Gabrielle Engels with an extension cord. She was on an unofficial visit to the country to see her sons. Mugabe lost the plot when she saw they were in the company of Engels.

The tumultuous, topsy-turvy case has hinged on whether or not Grace Mugabe really did have diplomatic immunity. So DIRCO confirmed that she had been granted this right. This, despite the fact her trip clearly had nothing to do with government business.