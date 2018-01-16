Wife ‘murderer’ threatens to kill daughter

The family of a Gweru woman who was allegedly murdered by her abusive husband, days after he had paid lobola, is living in fear after he threatened to come back and kill the couple’s five year old daughter.

John Mazani (33) is alleged to have killed his wife Everjoy Ncube (22) for refusing to travel with him back to South Africa where he is based.

When the woman came back home to escape the abuse, Mazani followed her and when they reconciled he paid lobola.

Things went wrong when she refused to go back with him to South Africa and suggested that she could go and live with his parents because of his history of domestic violence.

The deceased’s father Mr Everlasting Ncube yesterday appealed to members of the public to assist with information that may lead to Mazani’s arrest.

He said his family was now living in fear after Mazani allegedly told his (Mazani) nephew that he was going to strike again and this time kill his five-year-old daughter who is staying with the Ncubes.

Mr Ncube, who was struggling to contain tears, said the family was afraid that the suspect who is still on the run might strike again.

“We are still failing to come to terms with what happened to our daughter. On Friday last week, Mazani paid lobola and went on to show us a heifer which he paid as part of the bride price and we sold it. On Saturday he slept at our house in Ascot before he asked Everjoy to go with him to South Africa where he is based. My daughter refused saying he should rather take her to his parent’s house in Coolmoreen here in Gweru. She told him that she could not go with him to South Africa because he is abusive,” he said.

Mr Ncube said on Sunday evening, Mazani asked Everjoy to accompany him to Ascot Shopping Centre.

He said Everjoy even prepared supper and left and that was the last time they saw her alive.

“She didn’t come back home and the next thing we were identifying her body at Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary,” he said.

“On Monday Mazani’s relatives told us that he threatened to come back and kill his daughter, my granddaughter that I’m staying with. We are now living in fear because Mazani is on the run and he might come back to fulfil his promise.”

Mr Ncube said Mazani was spotted by residents driving a Mercedes Benz Sprinter commuter omnibus with South African registration numbers near the crime scene on the day his daughter’s body was discovered.