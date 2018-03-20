VP Chiwenga-Prof Moyo case: Judgement reserved

The High Court has reserved its ruling on the case in which Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga is seeking to lodge defamation charges against Professor Jonathan Moyo for insinuating that he did not earn academic qualification and that some people authored his doctorate degree with the University of Kwazulu-Natal.

Advocate Brian Hungwe told the ZBC News that the court deliberated on whether the statement attributed to Professor Moyo were defamatory at all, the answer to which could determine whether the case could proceed on merit or not.

“The court heard arguments on whether the statements attributed to the defendant in this case Professor Jonathan Moyo were defamatory at all or not,” said Advocate Hungwe.

Professor Moyo issued a press statement last year insinuating that VP Chiwenga did not earn his Doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Kwazulu Natal.

He alleged that someone other than the VP authored the thesis on his behalf. – ZBC