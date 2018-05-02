RBZ threatens Jealousy Mawarire with $10M lawsuit

Jealousy Mawarire the spokesperson for the Robert Mugabe endorsed National Patriotic Front (NPF) has been threatened with a $10 million lawsuit by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). This comes after Mawarire claimed that President Mnangagwa’s son was funding illegal money transfers using RBZ accounts. Gerald Mlotshwa, the lawyer for the RBZ wrote to Mawarire saying,

It is a matter of record that you stated, not alleged, that a private company Spartan Investments, belonging to the President’s son had an RTGS account with the RBZ. You further stated that it was through, and another company, Makanaka Investments, that the RBZ was engaged in the black market trading of the United States dollar. Our client’s instructions are that you should provide us, and the general public, with this information before 12 noon, Wednesday 2, 2018…In the event of your failure to do so, and taking account of the reckless and irresponsible nature of your statements, our client will institute the necessary legal action to claim US$10 million as damages from yourself.

However, a defiant Mawarire said he was going to continue talking about the RBZ’s allegedly unlawful actions. Said Mawarire

The management of the country’s economy is surely a public matter that affects every citizen. Neither your client nor anyone else has a right to muzzle free speech on an important matter as the economy.

