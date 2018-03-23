Police boss loses case against Gambe

FORMER ZIFA Women Soccer League board member, Cecilia Gambe has been acquitted of criminal charges that had been filed against her by a senior police officer.

In passing sentence, Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe said there was no basis for the State to file charges against her since it was supposed to produce independent witnesses in court but failed to.

He said it was also evident that there was bad blood between Gambe and Penjeni Gwinyai which in turn could have been the reason why the matter might have been fabricated against Gambe.

He also stated that the complainant might have connived with the witnesses since they are close friends.

Officer Commanding Manicaland police, Senior Assistant Commissioner Doroth Kupara, had filed criminal charges against Gambe accusing her of abusing her authority to extort money from rank marshals.

Gambe (42) of House Number 7 Tendere, Sakubva had been charged for contravening Section 177(b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23 which criminalise the undermining of police authority.

Mr Walter Saunyama prosecuted.

Allegations were that Gambe shouted to Penjeni Gwinyai that all rank marshals were going to be removed from all bus termini in Mutare and will be replaced by soldiers because they were not giving Snr Ass Comm Kupara money.

It was also alleged that she ordered them to make contributions so that she would hand them over to the money to the police boss.