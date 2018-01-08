Opinion divided as opposition Lawyers represent Zanu-PF “Looters”, Mafume labels those opposing “skyscraper imbeciles and moral barons”

Zimbabweans on Twitter are divided as lawyers from the opposition such as Tendai Biti, Lovemore Madhuku, Welshman Ncube and Job Sikhala represent Zanu-PF clients such as Phelekezela Mphoko and Ignatius Chombo, Kudzanai Chipanga.

Madhuku is representing Chipanga and Chombo while he is the leader of the National Constituent Assembly (NCA). Chombo is facing a number of charges from fraud, criminal abuse of office and corruption. Welshman Ncube is representing Mphoko in a matter where the former Vice President is seeking an exit package from Government.

Sikhala is representing former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi who is facing allegations of corruption and criminal abuse of office based on events which occurred when he was still the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. When he was admitted to the bar as a lawyer, Sikhala vowed to use his newly-acquired legal skills to fight the Zanu PF government’s poor human rights record. He is quoted by NewsDay as having said:

I have a commitment to fight for justice and human rights. I believe lack of legal services and access to the majority of Zimbabweans has been the major factor with thousands of our people suffering gross human rights abuses. I want to leave a mark in defending human rights

Writing on his Facebook Wall, Biti’s sidekick Jacob Mafume, a lawyer himself, went on the brutal offensive attack and labelled those opposing; “skyscraper imbeciles and moral barons”

Below are some of the comments on micro-blogging website, Twitter and tell us what you think:

Tinashe Marecha @MarechaTinashe I get my worst confusion when opposition leaders are found at the forefront of defending corrupt Zanu PF big thieves..Could somebody help me understand this:

Mzembi-Job Sikhala

Chombo-Lovemore Madhuku

Gono-Tendai Biti

Mphoko-Welshman Ncube@nelsonchamisa Replies



Brezh Malaba @BrezhMalaba When an opposition leader who also happens to be a lawyer decides to defend, in court, a Zanu PF politician accused of looting public funds, does he not become a beneficiary of stolen money? What are the moral ramifications? And what should the electorate make of this? 5454 Replies



Brezh Malaba @BrezhMalaba When an opposition leader who also happens to be a lawyer decides to defend, in court, a Zanu PF politician accused of looting public funds, does he not become a beneficiary of stolen money? What are the moral ramifications? And what should the electorate make of this? Roddie Hungwe @SekuruRoddie It’s tempting, there is a lot of money and some of these emerging ones like Sikhala may think it raises their profile. The more he gets these sort of thieves the more chances he has of leaving St. Mary’s for northern area. They don’t struggle to pay. So it’s a tough one. 11 Reply



Brezh Malaba @BrezhMalaba When an opposition leader who also happens to be a lawyer decides to defend, in court, a Zanu PF politician accused of looting public funds, does he not become a beneficiary of stolen money? What are the moral ramifications? And what should the electorate make of this? Cosy @rupco1st its called Witcraft, you condemn something during the day and defend it passionately at night. 11 Reply



Brezh Malaba @BrezhMalaba When an opposition leader who also happens to be a lawyer decides to defend, in court, a Zanu PF politician accused of looting public funds, does he not become a beneficiary of stolen money? What are the moral ramifications? And what should the electorate make of this? TK @tk2001878 It’s called dinning with the devil Replies



Brezh Malaba @BrezhMalaba When an opposition leader who also happens to be a lawyer decides to defend, in court, a Zanu PF politician accused of looting public funds, does he not become a beneficiary of stolen money? What are the moral ramifications? And what should the electorate make of this? Reluctant Patriot @onwardshiriche1 Innocent til proven guilty. Every1 has a constitutional right to legal representation.wat if it’s faction fights at play 11 Reply



Brezh Malaba @BrezhMalaba When an opposition leader who also happens to be a lawyer decides to defend, in court, a Zanu PF politician accused of looting public funds, does he not become a beneficiary of stolen money? What are the moral ramifications? And what should the electorate make of this? Simbarashe Chimsimbe @schimusimbe Infact he must decline representing that person,because doing so will be like is an accomplice in the matter. Replies



Brezh Malaba @BrezhMalaba When an opposition leader who also happens to be a lawyer decides to defend, in court, a Zanu PF politician accused of looting public funds, does he not become a beneficiary of stolen money? What are the moral ramifications? And what should the electorate make of this? Chinovava Kasuku @ChinovavaKasuku My conclusion is their fight against corruption has a price. They have been bought and can no longer have the moral high ground. Replies



Nqaba Matshazi @nqabamatshazi Well done to the opposition lawyers representing ZANU PF people. The upholding of rights and the constitution comes before any political party. While at it, please get insider information from the obviously bitter ZANU PF people. It could be helpful 1414 Replies



Nqaba Matshazi @nqabamatshazi Well done to the opposition lawyers representing ZANU PF people. The upholding of rights and the constitution comes before any political party. While at it, please get insider information from the obviously bitter ZANU PF people. It could be helpful Bryan Nana @Shumblex Do you realize that these are the same guys who were unleashing violence on innocent MDC supporters. So many people lost there loved ones at the hands of Chombo. Replies



Nqaba Matshazi @nqabamatshazi Well done to the opposition lawyers representing ZANU PF people. The upholding of rights and the constitution comes before any political party. While at it, please get insider information from the obviously bitter ZANU PF people. It could be helpful Esquire Conant Masocha @Esquierre Please. This is not principle but about getting the ill gotten dollars of ZanuPF ministers into their pocket. And a betrayal of their MDC electorate. Replies



Nqaba Matshazi @nqabamatshazi Well done to the opposition lawyers representing ZANU PF people. The upholding of rights and the constitution comes before any political party. While at it, please get insider information from the obviously bitter ZANU PF people. It could be helpful Bee Ruzengwe @bleruzengwe Lol! No one would care if these were ordinary MDC t members representing ordinary ZANU PF party members. It’s MDC T leaders representing leading ZANU PF members. Unprincipled. No intelligence gathering here. Just dollars! Replies



