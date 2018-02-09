I Am Not Corrupt, Have Never Taken A Cent From Govt Declares Supa Mandiwanzira

Minister of ICT and Cyber Security Supa Mandiwanzira has dismissed allegations that he is corrupt and declared that he has never taken a single cent from the government.

The minister dismissed allegations made by former NetOne CEO Reward Kangai and businessman Agrippa “Bopela” Masiyakurima. Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Media, Mandiwnzira said:

As Minister of ICT, one of my huge responsibilities was to clean up very murky cartels operating in State enterprises and parastatals under the ministry in terms of shady business contracts, where there was a $280 million project implemented by NetOne and we had consultants who did a study and they advised us that we had been duped, and they were only able to recover $30 million, but this contract was signed by Kangai. I did not want my principals to point a finger and say I was part of the corruption and the AG conducted a forensic audit and hired PricewaterhouseCoopers and the audit says Kangai and Masiyakurima (Bopela) were involved in corrupt activities getting tenders without following procedures and avoiding taxes. I, as a minister, can declare that I am not a corrupt person, have never taken a cent from the government, have never supplied a pen or vegetables to Telecel, NetOne and so on, and I was in business before I got into government.

More: NewsDay