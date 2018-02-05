Mum flees naked from ‘rapist’ son

A 55-YEAR-OLD woman from Gwanda fled naked from her homestead in the middle of the night after her 32-year-old son tried to rape her while she was sleeping.

The man, who is from Ntaye Village and cannot be named for ethical reasons, also threatened to kill his mother.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to threats to commit rape and murder by Gwanda magistrate, Mr Obedience Matare.

He was fined $300 or sentenced to four months imprisonment in case of default. In addition, the man was sentenced to four months imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Prosecuting, Mr Takudzwa Mafudze said the man forcibly gained entrance into his mother’s homestead on October 2 at around 1AM.

“On 2 October around 1AM the complainant was woken up by her son who was making noise outside her bedroom hut, insulting her with vulgar words. He then knocked on his mother’s door and ordered her to open as he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her but she refused,” said Mr Mafudze.

“The man forcibly gained entry into his mother’s bedroom hut and threatened to rape her and then kill her afterwards.

“He tried to grab his mother who was half naked but she managed to escape and fled from her homestead. The man pursued her until she sought refuge at a neighbour’s homestead.”

He said the woman reported the matter to the police resulting in her son’s arrest.

In mitigation, the man begged for leniency saying he had committed the offence while under the influence of alcohol.

“Your Worship I erred. I was acting under the influence of alcohol and I was unaware of the things I was doing. Under normal circumstances I wouldn’t do what I did to my mother,” he said. – Chronicle