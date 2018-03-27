Mugabe Cannot Choose Parts Of The Constitution He Likes: Mahere

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Mount Pleasant Fadzayi Mahere has called out former president Robert Mugabe and his supporters for their alleged hypocrisy.

Mahere pointed out that Mugabe was crying out claiming that he had been removed from power unconstitutionally, yet he had violated the constitution numerous times with the help of the military.

Speaking at the SAPES Trust, Mahere said,

It’s a myth that the military took over Zanu PF in 2017, the military has always been in bed with Zanu PF that is why in 2008 they held another gun to Mugabe to say you are not going anywhere and it seemed not to raise these arguments at that time. The suggestion that Mugabe is happy for the army to participate in electoral and political processes for as long as they like him but until the moment they fall out it’s now a coup, it’s now unconstitutional, it’s now problematic. You recall that in 2008 when (then South African President) Mbeki came and the people had spoken and voted in support of Morgan Tsvangirai and there was really a crisis Thabo Mbeki came in and said there is no crisis in Zimbabwe. So we are not going to have that same SADC come and say Mugabe is right whenever he violates people’s rights when he jailed them and they are quiet and they don’t speak to the unconstitutionality of that. You can’t choose which parts of the constitution you like.

More: New Zimbabwe