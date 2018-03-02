Mnangagwa Grants MDC-T Activist Yvonne Musarurwa Amnesty For Killing Policeman

New MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa has revealed that party activist Yvonne Musarurwa is set to be released from Chikurubi Female Prison after she was granted amnesty by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Musarurwa together with Tungamirai Madzokere, Phineas Nhatarikwa and Last Maengahama were convicted of the murder Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Inspector Petros Mutedzi. Madzokere, Musarurwa and Maengahama were sentenced to 20 years in jail each by Justice Chinembiri Bhunu, despite the fact that Musarurwa was not present when the crime was committed.

The MDC-T did not say anything about the fate of Madzokere and Maengahama.