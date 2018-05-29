Minister’s Supporters Accused Of Looting Tonnes Of Flour From Political Rival During Zanu-PF Primary Elections

Four men alleged to be supporters of Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, Kazembe Kazembe have appeared in court facing charges of theft.

The four are alleged to have looted 6 tonnes of Red Seal flour and 10 tonnes of Chibataura mealie meal which Kazembe’s rival in the Zanu-PF primary elections, Tafadzwa Musarara was distributing. Kazembe won the election for Mazowe West in controversial circumstances.

The four, Boyd Fungulani, Shingirai Chisango, Lens Farando and Jonah Ngwenya allegedly assaulted and detained the driver of the truck, Bachelor Mondi Mpalane, while they looted the truck. They accused Mpalane of interfering with their campaign.

The trial was postponed to the 28th of June.

More: 263Chat