MDC-T Issues More Criticism Of The Court Over Judgment

MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa has issued more criticism of the court over the judgement that was passed by Justice Francis Bere in a case involving Thokozani Khupe.

Chamisa’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said the party’s National Executive concluded after a 7 hour meeting that the judgement will not affect the party. Tamborinyoka said the National Executive “noted with concern the creeping of politics into law”. Said Tamborinyoka:

The National Executive took note of the decision of the High Court. It noted with concern the creeping of politics into law and remained concerned that a whole respectable court can choose to relate itself to the issue of the so-called factions which was not even before it. What was before the courts, the Executive noted, was the issue of expelled party members who were abusing the party’s name, trademark, logo and symbols. The Executive noted that the court ruling was not going to affect the party’s momentum on the ground. The party is putting in place robust mechanisms to ensure that its revolutionary thrust will not be undermined or sidetracked by needless and unnecessary sideshows. In short, the party will not lose focus. The Executive noted that the issue was now a matter of the MDC-T and the people versus Dr Khupe and Zanu PF. History has shown that the side of the people will always win.