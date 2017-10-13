‘I married a goblin’s wife’

A YOUTHFUL Mutare man is failing to get enough of his conjugal rights from his teenage wife whom he accused of being a goblin’s wife. The bedroom quarrels spilled into the public domain after the man, Zvikomborero Chizunza, took his 17-year-old wife, Confidence Maposa, to Mutare Civil Court praying for redress.

The two appeared before senior Mutare magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura, who granted a binding peace order between the two feuding parties. Chizunza accused his wife of being “too cold” between the sheets. He told the court that she screams, complaining of stomach pains once they enter their bedroom or as soon as they finish their intimacy. He also claimed that she at one time was possessed with the spirit of her goblin husband and tried to stab him with a knife.

Chizunza alleged that his wife had told him that in her dreams she would be intimate with someone else who would also forbid her from being intimate with her husband.

“Your Worship, I do not know why she behaves like that. I have come to the conclusion that she is either being tormented by goblins or she has a spiritual husband. I am no longer enjoying my conjugal rights. I have tried to enlist the services of her parents to address the problem, but to no avail. Each time she comes back, the situation will be worse. She will be screaming in pain,” he told the court.

Confidence admitted to screaming in their bedroom and told the court that she would indeed be in pain and that there was nothing she could do about it. She told the court that Chizunza called her a goblin’s wife because she was failing to give him his conjugal rights. Said Confidence: “He always labels me a goblin’s wife. He claims that, that was the reason why I was always screaming whenever we become intimate. Of course, I scream during intimacy because I suffer from stomach pains. I cannot take it anymore.”

Chizunza, who also dragged his mother-in-law and sisters-in-law – Olinda Kapomba, Charity and Sophia Maposa respectively – said Kapomba had discouraged him from being intimate with her daughter claiming that she was HIV positive.

“Instead of helping her daughter, Kapomba has actually worsened the situation. She insults me and orders me to stop sleeping with her daughter who happens to be my wife threatening that if I do, I will contract the HIV virus which she claims her daughter has.

“My wife is not HIV positive, but it is just Kapomba’s ploy to deny me my conjugal rights. They both know the reason behind my bedroom woes, but I do not know why they are dragging their feet in addressing the problem,” he told the court.

Kapomba admitted to insulting her son-in-law and claimed that she usually acted in that manner because he waas in the abit of forcing her daughter to be intimate with him when he was aware that it caused her pain. – Manica Post