Man Sues Tsvangirai’s Brother, Wants Him To Pay Over $200 000 For Failed Coalition

In an application Moreprecision Muzadzi who claims to have arranged a coalition deal for the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai during the 2013 elections has approached the High Court demanding payment from Tsvangirai’s brother Manasa. He claims Manasa represented the late Morgan in the coalition negotiations.

Muzadzi wants a High Court order compelling Manasa Tsvangirai, and MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi, to pay him over $200 000, a Nissan NP 200 for consultancy services he claims he offered to the late Tsvangirai.

According to the summons filed on May 3, 2018, Manasa and Komichi are cited as first and second respondents respectively. Part of the summons read:

The first and the second defendants (Tsvangirai and Komichi) represented Morgan Tsvangirai in the coalition negotiations and had his power of attorney. Plaintiff (Muzadzi) and partner successfully negotiated with the following party leaders to support …Tsvangirai’s presidential candidature; (Dr) Simba Makoni (MKD), Dumiso Dabengwa (Zapu), Margret Dongo (Zud) and 15 others.

More: Daily News