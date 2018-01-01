Man steals ambulance

A BULAWAYO man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an ambulance at Mpilo Central Hospital and dumping it at Ngozi Mine dumpsite on Saturday afternoon.

Thulani Genqe from Pelandaba suburb is alleged to have stolen the ambulance after its driver left the engine running.

The motive behind the theft is yet to be established.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the theft yesterday.

She said Genqe has since been arrested.

“We’ve arrested a man who is suspected to have stolen an ambulance at Mpilo Central Hospital. The driver of the ambulance had left its engine running while parked near the hospital’s casualty entrance. When he returned to the ambulance he saw a man driving the vehicle away and he immediately reported the theft to the police,” said Insp Simango.

She said the ambulance was later found dumped near Ngozi Mine dumpsite and the accused had disappeared with the ignition keys.

Insp Simango warned drivers to always secure their vehicles, saying even in safe places cars can be stolen.

“This is a clear sign that the driver believed that his vehicle was safe,” said Insp Simango.

Mpilo Central Hospital’s Clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya could not immediately comment on the matter saying it had not reached him since he is on holiday.

A source at the hospital said the stolen ambulance belongs to Binga District Hospital and had brought patients to Mpilo when it was stolen. —Chronicle