Man hangs self using ‘Mnangagwa scarf’

ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s trademark scarf became an instrument of death after a 29-year-old Chinhoyi man used it to hang himself following a domestic dispute.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Mathingson Gandawa, who was a staunch Zanu PF supporter, allegedly hanged himself at his home in White City suburb after a domestic dispute with his wife over allegations of extra-marital affairs.

The scarf, which has been popularised by Mnangagwa, was first worn by the First President of Zimbabwe the late Canaan Banana and former President Robert Mugabe.

However, while the two former Presidents used to wear the scarf at weekends during soccer matches, Mnangagwa has taken the scarf to business conferences, including the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland in January this year.

News Day