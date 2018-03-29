Man caught kissing lover bashes wife

A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been fined $100 for assaulting his wife after she caught him kissing another woman at Renkini Bus Terminus.

Fidelis Mujuru from Embundane suburb assaulted his wife Faith Ndawana (24) following a misunderstanding after she caught him kissing another woman at a hardware shop located at the terminus where he works.

A misunderstanding arose between the two and the man later assaulted his wife when they were at home on the same day. Mujuru pleaded guilty to physical abuse charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

Mr Ncube fined him $100 and said he would spend 90 days in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

Mujuru told the court that he was not having an affair with the woman he was caught kissing.

“I buy lunch from her every day and we are merely friends but I do not deny kissing her,” said Mujuru

Prosecuting, Mr Petros Shoko told the court that on Thursday last week at around 1PM, Ms Ndawana visited her husband at his work place.

“She caught her husband kissing another woman and he confronted him but he told her to report the matter to the police instead,” said Mr Shoko

“The complainant went home, and later at night when Mujuru came home from work an argument arose over the incident. Mujuru then hit his wife several times all over the body with fists.”