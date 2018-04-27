Madhuku speaks on Chamisa-Khupe wrangle judgement

HARARE – Professor Lovemore Madhuku says there is nothing political about the recent judgment by the Bulawayo High Court in the Chamisa-Khupe legal battle and highlighted that political outfits as well as all other social groupings should appreciate that a Constitution is a binding contract which should be adhered to.

The constitutional law expert Professor Madhuku has castigated those seeking to undermine the credibility of the courts by describing Bulawayo High Court judgment as political.

The legal expert’s comments comes at a time the Chamisa faction which is at pains trying to justify its legitimacy has castigated the judgment by Justice Bere in the MDC-T party logo and name legal battle.

According to Professor Madhuku who was addressing delegates attending the 37th Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) annual general meeting (AGM) in Victoria Falls, social groupings and political outfits should appreciate that courts are not there to make political decisions but to make judgments based on the law.

“I saw some people saying it is political. Courts exist to make decisions based on the law. The decision in by the Bulawayo High Court was purely based on law, a law that says if you are an institution you must follow your constitution,” he said.

The 37th ZIMTA AGM which is running under the theme, “Freedom of Association and the Right to Collective Bargaining, an Imperative to the Education System in Zimbabwe”, has attracted over 200 delegates from the country’s ten provinces. – zbc