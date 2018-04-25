Lecturer tries to bed student in office

A THIRD year student at Midlands State University (MSU) on industrial attachment at the institution allegedly dropped out after a lecturer stripped naked and attempted to have sex with her.

The student (name withheld) allegedly informed her supervisor about the indecent assault and they chose to sweep the matter under the carpet.

The matter however, came to light when an Agriculture lecturer at MSU, Julius Mukarati, who resides at 26 Smart Road in Athlone suburb, appeared before Gweru Magistrate Miss Mildred Matuvi facing one count of indecent assault.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to April 30 on $50 bail.

It is the State case that on November 14 last year, Mukarati called the complainant to his office and asked her to assist him with typing.

He left her in his office for 10 minutes, and when he returned, he locked the door while the complainant was still inside.

The student asked Mukarati what he was doing and his reply was “you know what l want to do to you.”

The court heard that the lecturer removed all his clothes, and started fondling the student’s breasts and buttocks. He also touched her private parts while she tried to stop him.

The complainant allegedly screamed, causing Mukarati to immediately stop caressing her before putting on his clothes.

On November 15, the student told her supervisor Mrs Tendai Maparara about the incident but she did not take any action which caused the complainant to drop out from attachment.

The complainant’s parents asked their daughter why she did not finish her attachment and she narrated her ordeal to them, leading to Mukarati’s arrest.

Miss Gracious Rongai prosecuted.