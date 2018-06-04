Khupe’s Supporters To Appear In Court For Burning Bus Hired By Chamisa’s Supporters

Six supporters of the breakaway MDC-T party led by Thokozani Khupe will appear in court tomorrow facing allegations of burning a bus hired by their rivals.

The six, Clifford Sibanda (30), Dumisani Moyo (30), Bongani Phiri (28), Thandolwenkosi Moyo (24), Tatenda Nyandoro (35) and Darlington Siziba are facing public violence charges.

The state alleges that 2 months ago, the six sprayed an inflammable liquid on a T&H bus and set it on fire. The bus was waiting to ferry MDC Alliance from Bulawayo back to Gweru after a rally.

They were caught after party supporters chased them and blocked their getaway vehicle from leaving. The six are being represented by Kholwani Ngwenya.

More: NewsDay