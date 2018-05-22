Khupe-Chamisa legal wrangle: Court tells Chamisa to face Khupe on trial

HARARE – The Supreme Court has referred for trial at the High Court the party ownership battle between Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe.

The bench led by Justice Paddington Garwe, Antonia Guvava and Anne-Marie Gowora ruled by consent of the parties that the judgement of Justice Francis Bere be set aside.

The court further ruled that the High Court determine whether or not there are 2 MDC-T parties, and whether Thokozani Khupe, Obert Gutu and Abednico Bhebhe are entitled to use the name, symbol logo and trademarks of the MDC-T.

Scores of rowdy MDC-T Chamisa faction supporters were at the Supreme Court building where there were chanting derogatory slogans against Khupe and singing vulgar songs while expressing their undying loyalty for Chamisa.