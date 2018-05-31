Kasukuwere’s Brother Sentenced To 11 Months In Prison For Border Jumping

Saviour Kasukuwere’s brother Dickson Mafios was yesterday sentenced to 11 months in prison with an option of a fine for border “jumping” in contravention of the Immigration Act.

Mafios who is former Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson and key member of the infamous G40 Faction member, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Bindura magistrate, Mrs Vongai Guwuriro yesterday.

He was sentenced to six months with an option to pay a fine of $300, while the other five months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The court heard that in November 2017, Mafios exited Zimbabwe through Nyamapanda Border Post into Mozambique following Operation Restore Legacy. On November 25, 2017 Mafios flew from Mozambique to South Africa where he was supposed to stay for three months.

He returned to Zimbabwe after three months through Beitbridge Border Post before returning to South Africa through a place and date unknown to the State between February 20 and April 7, 2018. On April 8, Mafios left South Africa and entered Zimbabwe through Beitbridge Border Post, where his passport was stamped by the country’s Immigration Department.

On May 10, 2018, police detectives received a tip-off that Mafios had left Zimbabwe through an illegal point. He was questioned and failed to give satisfactory answers leading to his arrest.

More: Herald