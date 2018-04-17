High Court Rules That Cop Who Robbed Apostle Chiriseri’s Corpse Must Face Disciplinary Action

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi has ruled that Tawanda Mawere (32) a police officer must face disciplinary proceedings.

Mawere stands accused of robbing Apostle Charles Chiriseri’s corpse of $200 following a fatal traffic accident.

Mawere unsuccessfully tried to have the disciplinary proceeding quashed arguing that he had been cleared by the criminal courts.

Justice Mathonsi ruled,

The position of our law at the moment clearly states that a police officer who has been prosecuted in the criminal court is still liable for disciplinary action in terms of the Police Act.

The Police Act deals with the enforcement of discipline and the first respondent (Comm-Gen Matanga) has the administrative authority to arrest indiscipline within the police force…

What this means, therefore, is that the applicant is standing on sinking ground and the application for an interdict must, therefore, fail as what is lawful cannot be interdicted.