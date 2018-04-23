Grace Mugabe Files High Court Application To Evict Miners From Mazowe Farm

Former first lady Grace Mugabe on Friday filed an urgent application at the High Court in order to evict four small-scale miners from the contested Smithfield Farm in Mazowe. Grace also wants to be declared the sole owner of the property. In her application against Shepard Nyazvigo, Bright Mawonga, Mahommed Rezwan Khan and Mega Mining Syndicate, Grace says:

On the first leg, applicant seeks an urgent basis and pending the return date, a temporal (sic) interdict, which bars all the four respondents (Nyazvigo, Mawonga, Khan and Mega Mining Syndicate) from accessing and/or carrying out any mining operations on applicant’s Smithfield farm in Mazowe also known as Lemon Pool.

Secondly, on the return date, the applicant seeks a declaratory order, which declares the mining operations of the respondents’ unlawful and consequential relief in the form of an eviction order of the respondents…

To make matters worse, the respondents are prospecting and conducting mining activities on ground not open for prospecting and mining activities.